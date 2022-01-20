Parents react to Chesterfield County School Board's decision to uphold mask mandate; read all 2,345 public comments from school board meeting

On Thursday afternoon, the Chesterfield County School Board voted three to two to keep the county's school mask mandate in place for now.

On Gov. Glenn Youngkin's first day in office, he signed an executive order calling for parents to decide whether their children will wear a mask in school. That order goes into effect on Monday.

The majority of the school board members said they want more guidance from Youngkin and the new Superintendent of Instruction before allowing parents to decide whether to send their children to school with a mask.

Parents of children in CCPS have strong reactions both for and against masks in schools.

For Thursday's school board meeting, 2,345 public comments were submitted for the meeting. Those comments can read in the following PDF:

Chesterfield County Public Schools' Facebook post announcing the meeting on masks has already garnered 778 comments as of this writing. Emotions are running high with parents heatedly debating the mask mandate, like "THERE IS NO DISCUSSION! The people have spoken jeez follow the mandate and shut up!" from Michelle Lin.