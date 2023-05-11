Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the series as part of a four-goal second period for Dallas as the Stars routed host Seattle 6-3 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference semifinal series.

After getting wiped out 7-2 in Game 3, the Stars responded with their best performance of the series in a dominant Game 4 victory. Pavelski's goal came on a power play after Seattle challenged for goaltender interference on Max Domi's second goal of the playoffs that gave Dallas a 3-0 lead. The challenge failed, and Pavelski made Seattle pay on the ensuing power play.

Pavelski's goal was his 70th career playoff goal, tying him with Steve Yzerman for 19th place. The only active players with more playoff goals are Alex Ovechkin (72) and Sidney Crosby (71). 

