Pederson, Braves leave Brewers in a pearl jam

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson credits his postseason success to “not making any moment bigger than it needs to be.”
With another jolt, Pederson put the Atlanta Braves on the verge of advancing in the playoffs.
Pederson, sporting a pearl necklace he’s been wearing since late in the regular season, kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series.
“It was pretty special,” Pederson said of the fifth-inning drive. “To come up big in a moment like that was pretty cool.”
In a matchup dominated by pitching, Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game.
Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight National League Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday.
Pederson’s homer was his second of the series, both as a pinch-hitter against Adrian Houser. Pederson singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs.
Pederson has hit 11 postseason home runs overall and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series last year with his longballs.
“He’s been in the big moment, the big stage, and he’s performed and guys appreciate that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
Regarding his necklace, Pederson said the pearls are real and were ordered from his jeweler.
“I think I just saw the pearls and thought that looked cool,” he said, adding the necklace “kind of caught my eye.”
Since winning the opening game of the series, the Brewers have not scored in 19 innings. They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position in this loss.
Asked about the poorly timed offensive slump, manager Craig Counsell said, “We’re in it. I thought we swung the bats better today. ... We’ve got to catch a break, frankly.”
Anderson was dominant, allowing three hits over five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Will Smith, the fourth Braves reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the series.
Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta pitched four scoreless innings and was pulled for a pinch-hitter when the Brewers threatened in the fifth.
Houser gave up singles to Travis d’Arnaud and Swanson to open the fifth. Pederson, hitting for Anderson, pulled an inside fastball deep into the right-field seats for a 3-0 lead.
“It didn’t look like a bad pitch to me, but give him credit,” Counsell said.
Asked how he pulled the high pitch for the homer, Pederson shrugged and said, “I guess I’m a pretty good player, I don’t know. I knocked it out of the yard.”
The Brewers hit only .183 in the first two games of the series. Counsell made one lineup change, inserting Luis Urías at third base for Eduardo Escobar.
The Brewers couldn’t score in the fifth after putting runners on second and third with no outs. Urías, hit by a pitch, moved to third on a double by Omar Narváez.
Anderson escaped when Lorenzo Cain’s sharp grounder was stopped by a diving Swanson, who held the baserunners before throwing to first. Urías was caught in a rundown on Daniel Vogelbach’s grounder to third base, and Kolten Wong lined out to Freddie Freeman at first base to end the inning.
Swanson turned an acrobatic double play to end the eighth after Luke Jackson walked Jace Peterson and gave up a one-out single to Willy Adames.
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Escobar 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Narváez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Piña ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 9
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .125
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .182
Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .100
Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pederson ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 1.000
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 31 3 8 3 3 8
Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0 5 0
Atlanta 000 030 00x — 3 8 0
LOB‑Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 7. 2B‑Narváez (1), Escobar (1), Albies (2). 3B‑Duvall (1). HR‑Pederson (2), off Houser. RBIs‑Pederson 3 (4). SB‑Yelich (1). DP‑Milwaukee 1; Atlanta 1.
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Peralta 4 3 0 0 1 5 57 0.00
Houser 1 3 3 3 1 0 22 12.00
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Cousins 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 L: Houser 1-1
Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA
Anderson 5 3 0 0 0 6 84 0.00
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00