Pederson, Braves leave Brewers in a pearl jam

“He’s been in the big moment, the big stage, and he’s performed and guys appreciate that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Regarding his necklace, Pederson said the pearls are real and were ordered from his jeweler.

“I think I just saw the pearls and thought that looked cool,” he said, adding the necklace “kind of caught my eye.”

Since winning the opening game of the series, the Brewers have not scored in 19 innings. They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position in this loss.

Asked about the poorly timed offensive slump, manager Craig Counsell said, “We’re in it. I thought we swung the bats better today. ... We’ve got to catch a break, frankly.”

Anderson was dominant, allowing three hits over five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Will Smith, the fourth Braves reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the series.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta pitched four scoreless innings and was pulled for a pinch-hitter when the Brewers threatened in the fifth.

Houser gave up singles to Travis d’Arnaud and Swanson to open the fifth. Pederson, hitting for Anderson, pulled an inside fastball deep into the right-field seats for a 3-0 lead.