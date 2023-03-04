BLACKSBURG — The battle for the No. 11 seed in the ACC tournament wasn’t much of a struggle for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies never trailed and thoroughly handled Florida State 82-60 on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finales.

Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 25 points to lead Virginia Tech.

By clinching the No. 11 seed, Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12) will play 14th-seeded Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C. The Hokies beat Notre Dame 93-87 last month for one of their two ACC road wins this season.

Virginia Tech will head into the ACC tournament, which they won for the first time in school history last year, on a two-game winning streak.

“I would much rather go into it having won than having lost,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “But, you know, I think we are playing good basketball and again, I look forward to competing against Notre Dame on Tuesday.”

Florida State’s Caleb Mills, who scored 14 points, made a 3-pointer to cut the Hokies’ lead to 39-35 early in the second half. But the Hokies went on a 15-4 run that was capped off by a Pedulla 3-pointer to extend their lead to 54-39.

“I think my first shot was just in rhythm and then it kind of just picked up after that and [Hunter Cattoor] and everyone else was doing a good job finding me,” Pedulla said. “So just hitting and knocking down shots I usually hit.”

Cattoor scored 14 points. He caught fire in the second half, making four 3-pointers.

Cattoor was honored for senior day. Towards the end of the second half, Young and Cattoor embraced each other as Cattoor walked off the Cassell court for possibly his last time.

Senior Justyn Mutts, another pregame honoree, was an anchor on defense. He led the Hokies in blocks (two) and was tied for the lead in steals (two).

Virginia Tech held Florida State’s top two scorers, Matthew Cleveland (14.3 ppg) and Darin Green (13.9 ppg), to 10 points apiece. Cleveland shot 5 of 17 and Green only made 4 of his 11 shots.