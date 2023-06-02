The orange tabby cat lay splayed in the stirrups, awaiting surgery. He has a blockage in his urinary tract so a veterinarian at Virginia Veterinary Center’s Carytown location has to perform a life-saving operation. Several hours, and at least $4,000 later, the tabby will awaken from anesthesia and look forward to a relatively normal feline future.

The procedure is just a brief staccato in the dramatic operas that is occurring in Richmond’s veterinary hospitals.

But it hints at an increasingly common motif in the world of veterinary care. In the year 2023, owners go to great expense to keep their pets alive. But the veterinarians that can actually help them are overwhelmed with demand.

It’s a change from recent years.

Richmond Animal Care & Control used to euthanize more than 1,000 animals each year. Last year, that number was fewer than 300, with far more pets being adopted than euthanized. And in the past few years, anywhere between 5 and 10 million new pets have been added to American households, according to various pet surveys.

To handle the demand, animal care has transformed.

Now pet owners can see a vet virtually or even have one travel to their living room. Richmond has also seen a proliferation of urgent care centers, which catch pet owners who don’t need a full animal hospital. Corporations have bought up smaller veterinary practices, and have pushed the envelope in terms of treatment options.

At Virginia Veterinary, dogs and cats see dermatologists, dentists and oncologists. And there’s an expanded buffet of options to fight aging and severe sickness, options that were previously only available to humans.

Stephanie Keevis, hospital director at Virginia Veterinary, said that it’s become the new normal to see dogs on respirators, which can cost up to $1,000 per day, according to a report from Tufts University’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

“It used to be you’d see maybe one a month?” said Keevis. “Now we see three or four.”

The orange tabby’s unblocking procedure? It was one of 52 the hospital has already done this year. The hospital only performed 32 in all of 2022.

The watershed of stressors has caused intense pressure on veterinarians, who number an estimated one for every 1,200 pets in the Richmond Metro area, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and national surveys of pet ownership rates. About 440 vets are licensed in the region.

Pressure peaked at the height of the COVID-10 pandemic, as more people acquired pets during lockdowns and quarantine. Keevis said they’d sometimes have to lock the hospital’s front doors, a striking move for a 24-hour hospital. At times, they still do, particularly on busy weekends when the hospital is funneled patients – animals – that can’t get help anywhere else.

The decision isn’t an easy one, Keevis explained, but at a certain point the hospital can’t take more animals in without diverting attention from those they’ve already committed to help. And wait times have stretched for pet owners. The hospital estimates a 4-8 hour wait, up from 2-4 hours pre-pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, we were a very busy hospital. We used to think two-three hours was a long wait time, and if we were making a patient wait that long we were getting very, very anxious,” said Keevis. “But it’s nothing like it is now.”

A veterinarian shortage is reported across the U.S. Banfield Pet Hospital, which has about 300 locations, has estimated that about 75 million pets in the country could be without needed vet care by 2030.

The issue has become so problematic in parts of rural Maine that lawmakers in 2022 expanded a loan program for attendees of veterinary schools to care for livestock.

Richmond’s SPCA hospital, the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital has operated for years without a full complement of veterinarians. They’ve had a veterinary job opening posted for two years, Joyner said, as well as other postings for technicians and assistants.

Meanwhile, Markel hospital’s patient load has skyrocketed. In 2016, they registered roughly 1,000 patients. Last year, the nonprofit hospital saw over 10,000. Last month, the hospital helped 1,666 animals, said Tabitha Treloar, an SPCA spokesperson.

By the numbers 440: Approximate number of veterinarians in the Richmond area 75 million: Estimated pets that could be without needed vet care by 2030, according to Banfield Pet Hospital 12.6 million: Households that acquired a new pet in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Pet Products Association

Tim Joyner, the hospital’s director, laid out that demand in the Richmond area is so vast, the hospital probably could never hope to meet all the need, even if two more vets came on to give them a full roster.

The hospital has had to stop taking new patients. For old ones, it's a three-week wait time to get what the hospital calls a “sick appointment”. The Markel Hospital is not a 24/7 ER, and focuses more on preventative care, said Courtney Bower, Markel’s head veterinarian.

“We would just be inundated,” said Bower. “One minute you’d have to have a really emotional conversation about ending a dog’s life, and then it’s right on to the next appointment.”

Bower and one other veterinarian see 50 appointments a day. The hospital sometimes calls in “relief vets”, contracted veterinarians who slot in to help the hospital meet demand. They fetch premium rates, not unlike travel nurses in human hospitals.

SPCA doesn’t charge the same rates that for-profit veterinary hospitals do. As a nonprofit, its able to keep rates artificially low and sustain operations by losing more than $500,000 a year. The organization makes that money back largely in philanthropic donations.

Bower asks that frustrated patients walk through their doors with a certain amount of goodwill.

“Just be kind,” said Bowers. “We’re all trying to get through this together.”