The idiom "like father like son" has a whole new meaning for James “Jim” W. and James M. Busic.

Whether it was the elder Busic regularly making the 16-hour round-trip in one day from Buffalo, New York, to Long Island just to visit his son, to now speaking on the phone almost every day while he lives in Florida and his son remained in New York with children of his own, the duo have always cherished a close relationship.

But their bond reached a new level on April 18 when Jim Busic donated a portion of his liver to his father.

Not only did it help save his father’s life through the process, but he also became the first patient at the Virginia Commonwealth University Hume-Lee Transplant Center to undergo a fully robotic living donor hepatectomy.

James Busic, a Vietnam War veteran, had suffered from cirrhosis of the liver for decades and his health took a turn for the worse when he was diagnosed with liver cancer over two and a half years ago, he said. After receiving initial treatments through a Veterans Affairs hospital in Orlando, the cancer returned last Summer and James’ doctors recommended that he receive a liver transplant. He was placed on the national organ donation waiting list in November.

But the waitlist is over 100,000 people, which means people can often wait months or years for a transplant and approximately 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ.

So, when Jim Busic learned about an opportunity last fall to become a living organ donor through a partnership the VA has with transplantation centers across the country – including Hume-Lee – he jumped at the chance to help his father.

“I’ve had a few family members die of cancer and there was nothing I could do about it and this was something I felt I could do something about,” he said. “It was a no brainer … I was going to do it no matter what.”

As opposed to the process of non living organ donation where the sickest patients on the waiting list receive the first available organs from a deceased person, living organ donation transfers the organ from a live volunteer to someone in need of a transplant.

Fully robotic hepatectomies

Though not as many organs can be donated through living transplantation, recipients of living organ transplants reportedly have better outcomes and the process helps shorten the waiting time for people in need of an organ transplant Dr. David Bruno, Hume-Lee interim chair and one of the surgeons who performed James' transplant, said

The Busics could choose any of the three transplant centers in the U.S. that have partnered with the the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer veterans living liver transplants and said they agreed to reunite at Hume-Lee upon the recommendation of James Busic’s doctors.

Hume-Lee is one of the oldest transplant centers and has its liver and living donor programs have both ranked among the top ten in the country, according Hume-Lee reports.

Now, after the Busics’ successful procedure, Hume-Lee is one of just three transplant centers in the country conducting fully robotic hepatectomies for living liver transplants, said Dr. Vinay Kumaran, Hume-Lee living donor liver transplantation surgical director. Kumaran performed the alongside Dr. Seung Duk Lee, Hume-Lee associate director of liver transplant, and combined they have performed over a thousand liver operations.

While it is a relatively new technique that requires a lot of training and skill, robotically-assisted surgeries tend to be safer because they are less invasive and offer surgeons better visibility, Bruno said.

During robotic surgical procedures the doctor controls a robot which has four arms that are inserted into the abdomen through four approximately 1 centimeter long incisions. One of the arms holds a scope which allows surgeons to see where they are operating, Kumaran said.

The smaller incisions compared to traditional operations with mean less pain, bleeding and an expedited recovery time for patients because less muscle and tissues are cut as compared to a traditional surgery.

The procedure also reduces scarring from a mark stretching across the abdomen to just a few dots below the beltline. Because the recipient's transplant procedure is more complex it is still performed traditionally, Kumaran said.

“In a living donor operation one of the most important parts is making sure the donor is comfortable and doing it robotically is one more step in that direction,” Kumaran said. “Donors are amazing people, improving the experience for them will hopefully attract more and increase the number of living donor transplants.”

Doctors around the world have been performing robotically-assisted procedures for the past several years, at Hume-Lee robotics have been used in other abdominal surgeries including kidney transplants and there are two more fully robotic living donor liver transplants planned for this summer, Bruno said.

“This is a tough job, but these are the greatest moments when you recognize you’re not only helping the individual, but helping move science of saving people’s lives forward,” Bruno said. “This is the future standard of care, in the next decade I think almost all surgeries will be done robotically."

Extensive testing and screening

In preparation for the procedure, Jim Busic said, he and his father went through months of extensive medical testing and screening. His procedure was originally planned as only partially-robotically assisted, but Kumaran said his anatomy was just right to perform the surgery fully robotically.

While going through cancer treatments and receiving an organ transplant can be daunting, James Busic said he was most concerned about his son throughout the entire process.

“I was glad but I was more worried about my son than me,” he said.

This Father’s Day will mark two months since the procedure and both Busics have reported smooth recoveries so far. Kumaran and Bruno are also optimistic about James’ prognosis and said he will receive periodic scans to monitor the cancer.

But no matter how the procedure was done, both said they are grateful for the extra time they have to spend with each other.