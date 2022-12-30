A woman who has previously said Steven Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is now suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit brought by Julia Misley was filed Tuesday under a 2019 California law that gave adult victims of childhood sexual assault a three-year window to file suits for decades-old instances of assault. Saturday is the deadline to file such claims. Misley, 65, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, said in a statement that she wanted to seize “a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth.” The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault unless they publicly identify themselves.

While the lawsuit doesn’t name Tyler, Misley identified him by name in the statement, issued through a law firm. She has also recounted her experiences with Tyler in prior interviews, and Tyler discussed a relationship with a teenage girl in two books, published in 2011 and 1997.

***

Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer who wrote the modern standard “Four Strong Winds” as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence such future superstars as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, died Thursday at age 89.

The native of Victoria, British Columbia, died at his ranch in southern Alberta after a series of health complications, said his manager, Paul Mascioli.

Tyson was part of the influential folk movement in Toronto with his first wife, Sylvia Tyson. In 1969, the Tysons formed the country-rock band Great Speckled Bird. They had a child, Clay, in 1968, but the couple grew apart as their career began to stall in the ’70s. They divorced in 1975.

In 1987, Tyson won a Juno Award for country male vocalist of the year and, five years later, he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame alongside his former wife. He was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.