Personaliities

Barack Obama’s presidential portrait will be unveiled at the White House in a September ceremony hosted by his former No. 2, President Joe Biden.

Portraits of the former president and Michelle Obama will be presented in the East Room on Sept. 7, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. It will mark the first time the former first lady has returned to the White House since her husband left office in January 2017. The former president previously returned in April to mark the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law — and spent more than four hours meeting with Biden and greeting White House staff.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Obamas for the occasion. As with previous such ceremonies, the artists and details about the artwork won’t be released until the day of the ceremony.

The White House portraits won’t be the Obamas’ first in Washington. They attended the unveiling of their portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in 2018. Obama joked then that artist Kehinde Wiley cheerfully ignored his suggestions for that likeness to feature “less gray hair” and “smaller ears.”

***

Madonna has lived to tell her own story. The 63-year-old pop superstar told Variety that she’s helming her own biopic to ensure she’s in control of that narrative. “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” said the “Like a Prayer” and “Live to Tell” singer.

It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me,” the pop icon continued. “Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.’”

While Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young were among those in contention to play Madonna on the big screen, the role ultimately went to Julia Garner, best known for her starring roles in “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna.”

The project, to also be co-written and produced by Madonna, was first announced in September 2020.