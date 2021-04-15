Personaliities

J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” it said.
The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.
***
Sharon Osbourne will break her silence about her unceremonious exit from the Emmy Award-winning CBS chatfest.
The embattled British television personality is scheduled to explain her side of the controversy on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” April 16. Osbourne ignited a controversy March 10 during an intense debate with fellow host Sheryl Underwood about racism versus freedom of speech amid her friend Piers Morgan’s blistering attacks against the former Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry.
After major blowback, Osbourne apologized to the Black community and later claimed she was set up by CBS, ambushed by producers, and then blamed “cancel culture” for the fallout in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” anchor Kevin Frazier.
***
Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are turning out for a virtual tribute concert next month for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19 a year ago.
“Adam Schlesinger, A Musical Celebration, Virtual Show” will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to MusiCares and the venue The Bowery Electric. Schlesinger was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne but was a producer and writer for several projects, including the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” whose star, Rachel Bloom, is booked for the tribute.
— From wire reports