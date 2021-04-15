Personaliities

J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” it said.

The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.

***

Sharon Osbourne will break her silence about her unceremonious exit from the Emmy Award-winning CBS chatfest.

The embattled British television personality is scheduled to explain her side of the controversy on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” April 16. Osbourne ignited a controversy March 10 during an intense debate with fellow host Sheryl Underwood about racism versus freedom of speech amid her friend Piers Morgan’s blistering attacks against the former Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry.