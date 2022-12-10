Personaliities

Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

In his first comments after the elimination, Ronaldo said Sunday that it was “time to take stock” without saying explicitly if he wants to carry on after 19 years with the national team.

“There’s no point in reacting rashly,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant.

Ronaldo, who is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 118 goals, said putting Portugal “on the highest level in the world” was his biggest dream.

“For now. There’s not much else to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful as long as it lasted.”

***

Britney Spears is enjoying life with no rules.

The Instagram account of the pop star, 41, went dark Tuesday before being revived again Friday.

The clip shows her grooving in front of a massive Christmas tree and atop a collection of rose petals — at one point also launching her face into a cake — and then spreading the frosting over her body.

“And jolly Santa is on his way y’all !!!! My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me !!!!!” Spears posted. “I want to go to a wedding this year, grab the mic, sing a song or two, and fall down eight times !!! It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn’t know about this NO RULE THING !!!”

The video was posted a day after her husband, Sam Asghari, urged her fans to respect Spears’ privacy .