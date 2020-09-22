Personalities

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is giving listeners a sample of what to expect from her new podcast debuting next week.

Tuesday’s official podcast trailer for “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton” features the former secretary of state promising in-depth conversations “with people I just love talking to.”

First announced in February, Clinton’s iHeartMedia podcast is a 24-part series that premieres Sept. 29 — the same day as the first presidential debate between her former rival, President Trump, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The program’s debut comes on the heels of Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast, launched in July, which featured former President Obama as her first guest. (No word yet if former President Clinton will appear on his wife’s program.)

Clinton’s podcast will feature candid, topical conversations with women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem, former Rep. Stacey Abrams,D-Ga., “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman and psychologist Angela Duckworth, according to a statement from iHeartMedia.