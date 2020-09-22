Personalities

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is giving listeners a sample of what to expect from her new podcast debuting next week.
Tuesday’s official podcast trailer for “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton” features the former secretary of state promising in-depth conversations “with people I just love talking to.”
First announced in February, Clinton’s iHeartMedia podcast is a 24-part series that premieres Sept. 29 — the same day as the first presidential debate between her former rival, President Trump, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The program’s debut comes on the heels of Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast, launched in July, which featured former President Obama as her first guest. (No word yet if former President Clinton will appear on his wife’s program.)
Clinton’s podcast will feature candid, topical conversations with women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem, former Rep. Stacey Abrams,D-Ga., “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman and psychologist Angela Duckworth, according to a statement from iHeartMedia.
Other celebrity guests include viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper, cookbook author Samin Nosrat, “Queer Eye” star Tan France and comedian Patton Oswalt.
***
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.
His former bandmate Frankie Valli wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time.”
Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.
DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, ″Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Oh, What a Night.”
— From wire reports