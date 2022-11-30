Personalities

Helena Bonham Carter is defending two of the most polarizing celebrities in her life, J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp.

She tackled remarks from the “Harry Potter” scribe viewed by many as transphobic, along with her “Sweeney Todd” co-star’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I think she has been hounded,” Bonham Carter said of Rowling in a recent interview with the Times of London.

Bonham Carter voiced her support for Rowling being “allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.” The actress, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Potter” films, said that the “horrendous” criticism of Rowling has “been taken to the extreme,” according to CNN.

Bonham Carter, 56, also implied that Heard, 36, may have been using the #MeToo movement for clout when she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

“People will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it,” she said.

Bonham Carter slammed the “quite hysterical” nature of cancel culture, calling it characteristic of “a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”

The members of Fleetwood Mac have released a joint statement honoring their longtime friend and bandmate Christine McVie.

The British vocalist and keyboardist died Wednesday at a hospital after experiencing “a short illness,” her family announced. She was 79.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the Fleetwood Mac statement said.

McVie was known for contributions to the band’s most popular songs, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Songbird,” “Hold Me” and “Little Lies.” Surviving current and former members of Fleetwood Mac include Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham and McVie’s ex-husband, John McVie.