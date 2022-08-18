Personalities

CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media after three decades on the air, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

“Reliable Sources” and its host appear to be the first prominent casualties in CNN’s effort to become less confrontational politically, a priority of Chris Licht, who became its chairman and CEO in the spring, and his boss, David Zaslav, head of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Stelter, who came to CNN from The New York Times, has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of CNN’s conservative critics.

The CNN “New Day” anchor Brianna Keilar had also attracted attention for detailed critical pieces on Fox, but they have stopped since Licht took over.

“Reliable Sources” has been a part of CNN’s Sunday schedule since 1993. Bernard Kalb was its initial host, and Howard Kurtz had a 15-year run before Stelter took over in 2013. Kurtz now hosts the “Media Buzz” show on Fox News.

***

Firefighters worked Thursday to put out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others to flee their vacation villas overnight.

A photo from the island of Pantelleria showed flames appearing to encroach on Armani’s villa, but the Italian designer’s press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson was suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost.