Personalities

The Billboard Music Awards nominations hit a much higher note for The Weeknd than the Grammys did.

The R&B superstar, who shockingly didn’t receive a single Grammy nod in 2021 despite having a prolific musical year, leads all nominees at next month’s Billboard ceremony as a finalist in 16 categories.

His nominations, which were unveiled Thursday, include top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist, while his album “After Hours” is up for top Billboard 200 album and top R&B album.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, vowed to boycott future Grammys following this year’s snub. “After Hours” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart last year, while the song “Blinding Lights” reached the top spot on the singles chart.

***

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The motive for the Feb. 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs.