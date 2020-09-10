Personalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walter Mosley is receiving an honorary National Book Award, cited for dozens of books ranging from science fiction and erotica to the acclaimed mystery series that has followed the life of Los Angeles private detective Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins.

Mosley, 68, whose works include the novels “Devil In a Blue Dress” and “Down the River Unto the Sea” and the nonfiction “Twelve Steps Toward Political Revelation,” has won the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, which has been given to Toni Morrison, Robert Caro and Arthur Miller, among others. The first Black man to win the lifetime achievement medal in its 32-year history, Mosley is busy working on future books, including another Easy Rawlins novel.

He will formally receive the medal during a Nov. 18 ceremony that will be held online because of the pandemic. The National Book Awards are presented by the nonprofit National Book Foundation.

***

Bruce Springsteen will release a new rock album that he recorded in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. The Boss said Thursday that the album is called “Letter To You” and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released Oct. 23.