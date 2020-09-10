Personalities

Walter Mosley is receiving an honorary National Book Award, cited for dozens of books ranging from science fiction and erotica to the acclaimed mystery series that has followed the life of Los Angeles private detective Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins.
Mosley, 68, whose works include the novels “Devil In a Blue Dress” and “Down the River Unto the Sea” and the nonfiction “Twelve Steps Toward Political Revelation,” has won the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, which has been given to Toni Morrison, Robert Caro and Arthur Miller, among others. The first Black man to win the lifetime achievement medal in its 32-year history, Mosley is busy working on future books, including another Easy Rawlins novel.
He will formally receive the medal during a Nov. 18 ceremony that will be held online because of the pandemic. The National Book Awards are presented by the nonprofit National Book Foundation.
***
Bruce Springsteen will release a new rock album that he recorded in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. The Boss said Thursday that the album is called “Letter To You” and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released Oct. 23.
“Letter To You” will have nine new songs and include new recordings of three unreleased songs that predate Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, “Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.” The songs are: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”
***
It’s a party of five for Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria. The couple on Wednesday announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together.
Baldwin, former star of “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and current host of ABC’s “The Match Game,” has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.
He and Hilaria, a podcast host and fitness guru, were married in 2012. They now have a daughter and four sons.
— The Associated Press