Personalities

Russell Banks, an award-winning fiction writer who rooted such novels as “Affliction” and “The Sweet Hereafter” in the wintry, rural communities of his native Northeast, died Saturday in upstate New York. He was 82.

Banks, a professor emeritus at Princeton University, was being treated for cancer, said his editor, Dan Halpern.

By the start of the 1990s, Banks, who was born in Newton, Mass., and raised in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, was an established author and had settled into a lasting marriage with his fourth wife, the poet Chase Twichell.

“Cloudsplitter” was his most ambitious novel, a 750-page narrative on radical abolitionist John Brown and his improbable quest to rid the country of slavery. Banks lived near Brown’s burial ground in North Elba, N.Y., and he would pass by often enough that Brown “became a kind of ghostly presence,” the author told the AP in 1998.

Banks was a Pulitzer finalist for “Cloudsplitter” in 1999 and had been one 13 years earlier for “Continental Drift.” His other honors included the Anisfeld-Book Award for “Cloudsplitter” and membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

***

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. He was 54.

Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from 1977 to 1981.

He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and alcohol — and sought treatment at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Rich suffered from a type of depression that defied treatment, and he had tried to erase the stigma of talking about mental illness, said publicist Danny Deraney. He unsuccessfully tried experimental cures over the years and had remained sober.