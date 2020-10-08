Personalities

“Empire” star Taraji P. Henson has enjoyed wealth, celebrity, a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination. But behind the scenes, she’s battled anxiety and depression.
On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress and filmmaker — who has spoken publicly and powerfully about her private struggles — was honored by the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation for her work to end the stigma around mental illness.
“It’s OK to not be OK,” Henson, the latest recipient of the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion, told The Associated Press via email. “Tell someone. Your vulnerability is actually your strength.”
Henson was nominated for an Oscar for 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She also won critical acclaim for 2016’s “Hidden Figures,” about three African American mathematicians at NASA who played a key role in the early days of the U.S. space program, and won a 2016 Golden Globe for her role as Cookie Lyon in television’s “Empire” series.
***
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear Bill Cosby’s appeal of his felony sex assault conviction on Dec. 1. Cosby, 83, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. A lower appeals court had upheld his conviction, but the state’s high court agreed this year to review two key issues in the case.
One involves the trial judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with Cosby at his 2018 trial. The defense calls their testimony remote and unreliable. The high court will also consider whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given quaaludes to women in the past.
***
Country singer Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.
Wallen posted a video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.
— The Associated Press