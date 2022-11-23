Personalities

Ringo Starr has come up with a new way to spread his signature “peace” greeting among his die-hard fans.

The former Beatles drummer is selling 500 life-size statues of the famous hand gesture for charity.

Julien’s Auctions announced Tuesday the sale of the limited-edition sculptures, which are available in stainless steel and bronze, and priced at $5,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Standing nearly 10 inches tall and weighing more than 3 pounds, each statue comes signed by the Rock & Roll Hall of inductee with a certificate of authenticity and packaged in a Ringo “Peace & Love” box.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward the Lotus Foundation, which was founded by the musician and his wife, Barbara Starkey, in 1998 to support charitable endeavors that include helping people deal with cancer, cerebral palsy, domestic abuse, substance abuse and homelessness.

***

Former daytime TV star Wendy Williams has a lot on her plate months after she entered a wellness facility earlier this year.

At the WBLS 107.5 Circle of Sisters 2022 event in New York City, the longtime “Wendy Williams Show” host made her first public appearance in months and said she’s making more business moves and looking to fall in love.

“[The show] was really becoming a burden after 14 years,” she said Monday. “For me, I was just ready for something new.”

In a 30-minute conversation with WBLS personality Jus Nik, Williams told the audience at Resorts World New York about her health condition lymphedema, which causes her feet and legs to swell.

The television star, who also lives with the immune system disorder Graves’ disease, checked into a wellness center in September to “help manage her overall health issues.” She left the facility in October and says she is “back and better than ever.”