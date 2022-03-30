Personalities

Legendary “Die Hard” and “Pulp Fiction” actor Bruce Willis has ended his more than four-decade acting career after being diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, his family said.

The 67-year-old actor’s blended family announced the news Wednesday morning in an Instagram post from his daughter Rumer Willis.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer Willis said in the post. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Questions about Willis’ short-term memory have been circulating in recent weeks.

According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition is an acquired communication disorder that impairs a person’s ability to process language, but does not affect intelligence. Aphasia does impair the ability to speak and understand others, the organization’s website said.

***

A Connecticut judge on Wednesday said Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be fined $25,000 to $50,000 per weekday until he appears for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones cited a health problem last week when he defied an order by Judge Barbara Bellis to attend a deposition. Bellis said there wasn’t enough evidence that Jones was too ill to attend and found him in contempt of court.

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed in the December 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, killed his mother at their Newtown home before the shooting, and killed himself at the school as police arrived.

The plaintiffs on Tuesday rejected an offer from Jones to settle with them for $120,000 each.