Personalities

Customers at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger had a major beef with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes, the far-right agitator whose recent dinner with former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West stirred up controversy, got into a food fight early Saturday morning with patrons at the popular burger chain.

Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows the 24-year-old Holocaust denier fling a massive cup of soda toward the restaurant counter, dousing fellow diners waiting on line to place their orders. Most of them turn and stare in shock, while at least one person shouts profanities and mocks Fuentes.

“F— Nick Fuentes,” he says. “You racist!”

According to an unidentified witness, Fuentes and a friend had just sat down for a meal when they were approached by a couple already inside the eatery. They appeared to argue, but it’s not clear what sparked the squabble.

***

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized with pneumonia, he said on Instagram.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host said in a post he expects to recover with rest.

”But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” Cannon, who has lupus, an autoimmune disorder, said.

He noted he had performed in New York City’s Madison Square Garden just one night earlier.

“Life is definitely a rollercoaster!” Cannon, 42, wrote.

Last month, Cannon welcomed his 11th child, Zeppelin, and third with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and De La Rosa also share twins Zion and Zillion. He also recently welcomed sons Legendary Love, born in July to Bre Tiesi, and Rise Messiah Cannon, born to Brittany Bell in September.

With his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, Cannon is dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, and he has a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole.