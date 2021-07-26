Personalities

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot.

On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her “longtime beau” Louis Diame.

Jokingly referring to the event as an “impromptu photo shoot,” she wrote online that her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with “Somebody’s Husband.”

As users on the internet scrambled, trying to decipher whether the holy matrimony was real, White Eden Weddings planning service thanked Rae on Instagram for entrusting them with her vision.

***

A video showing a Montana man confronting Tucker Carlson is circulating widely on social media after the man called the Fox News host “the worst human being known to mankind.”