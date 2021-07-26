Personalities

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot.
On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her “longtime beau” Louis Diame.
Jokingly referring to the event as an “impromptu photo shoot,” she wrote online that her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with “Somebody’s Husband.”
As users on the internet scrambled, trying to decipher whether the holy matrimony was real, White Eden Weddings planning service thanked Rae on Instagram for entrusting them with her vision.
***
A video showing a Montana man confronting Tucker Carlson is circulating widely on social media after the man called the Fox News host “the worst human being known to mankind.”
The video posted Friday shows Dan Bailey talking closely to Carlson inside a Montana fly fishing shop. Carlson can be heard in the video saying, “I appreciate that” and “I’m not going to debate.”
In a social media post with the video, Bailey accused Carlson of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations and supporting extreme racism.
A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement that Bailey had ambushed the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host while he was in the Livingston store with his family, calling it “inexcusable.”
“No public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view,” the statement says.
On his program, Carlson has repeatedly questioned the COVID-19 vaccine, even as other Fox News hosts have recently encouraged viewers to get vaccinated. Carlson has previously refused to respond when asked if he is vaccinated.
— From wire reports