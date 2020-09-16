Personalities

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The Grammy-winning rapper filed the divorce documents in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to a Fulton County Courthouse filing. She said there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” for marriage with Offset.

Cardi B, using her birth name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is seeking primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

She also wants Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, to pay child support and her legal expenses.

An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Stanley Crouch, a critic, columnist and self-taught Renaissance man who in fiction and nonfiction was inspired by his knowledge and love of blues and jazz, died Wednesday at a hospice in New York City. He was 74 and had been in poor health in recent years after suffering a stroke.