Personalities

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
The Grammy-winning rapper filed the divorce documents in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to a Fulton County Courthouse filing. She said there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” for marriage with Offset.
Cardi B, using her birth name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is seeking primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
She also wants Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, to pay child support and her legal expenses.
An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.
***
Stanley Crouch, a critic, columnist and self-taught Renaissance man who in fiction and nonfiction was inspired by his knowledge and love of blues and jazz, died Wednesday at a hospice in New York City. He was 74 and had been in poor health in recent years after suffering a stroke.
Crouch had been a columnist for the Village Voice and the New York Daily News; a guest on NPR and Charlie Rose’s show; a jazz drummer; a founder of what became Jazz at Lincoln Center and mentor to Wynton Marsalis; a baseball and American folklore aficionado; and scourge of Spike Lee, Toni Morrison and Amira Baraka, among others. His criticism was collected into “Notes of a Hanging Judge,” “The All-American Skin Game” and other books.
Crouch’s first marriage, to Samerna Scott, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife since 1994, sculptor Gloria Nixon-Crouch; a daughter from his first marriage; and a granddaughter.
***
“Saturday Night Live” has recruited Jim Carrey to play former Vice President Joe Biden in its upcoming season, having the “Kidding” star go head-to-head with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.
Presumably, Maya Rudolph will resume her impersonation of Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.
— From wire reports