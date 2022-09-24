Personalities

Actor Louise Fletcher, who gave an Oscar-winning performance as the villainous Nurse Ratched in 1975’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and won hearts when she signed to her deaf parents during her Academy Awards speech, has died.

Fletcher died at her home in France, said agent David Shaul, who confirmed the news to Deadline. No cause of death was given, but Shaul said Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family. She was 88.

While the role as the icy, unlovable nurse in Milos Forman’s acclaimed adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel made Fletcher famous, she struggled to find meaty roles and discovered that, as someone who rose to fame in her 40s, she was often overlooked in favor of younger actors. But she thrived in small fare, such as religious leader Kai Winn Adami on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

“If a part interests me, I don’t mind how small it is,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1982. “People are always telling me: ‘You’ll ruin your career doing things like that.’ But I like to work. And you can’t just sit at home and call yourself an actress. The only way to be an actress is to act.”

******

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported.

An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.

City councilors in Krakow were expected to vote on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska early this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.