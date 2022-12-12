Personalities

Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.” They did. Lots of booing.

It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives. He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena — along with some cheers, too.

Chappelle joked to Musk: “Sounds like some of those people you fired.” As the boos kept ringing out, the comic pointed out: “All you people booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats.”

He later asked the crowd not to boo Musk as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars. He also asked Musk if he could help Black Star’s Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, responded by saying: “Twitter customer service here.”

***

“Top Gun: Maverick” scored a 2023 Golden Globes nomination for best drama film Monday — after star Tom Cruise returned his previous trophies amid a diversity scandal.

Though he was not nominated for best actor, the best drama nod counts as a nomination for Cruise, who produced the action sequel in addition to reprising his role as the hotshot Navy pilot Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from 1986’s original “Top Gun.”

Last year, Cruise reportedly gave back the three Golden Globes trophies he won as an actor following the revelation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards show, didn’t have a single Black voting member, among other complaints.

Scheduled for Jan. 10, the 2023 Golden Globes will return to the NBC airwaves after the network declined to broadcast this year’s ceremony due to the scandal. The HFPA added 103 new voters from different backgrounds for the 2023 show.