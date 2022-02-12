Personalities

Police were searching Sunday for a gunman who shot four people after a brawl erupted outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, authorities said.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the suspect in the shooting early Saturday outside The Nice Guy restaurant.

The victims’ names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded. Four men ages 60, 24, 22 and 19 were hospitalized in stable condition, said LA police Officer Mike Lopez.

Videos posted on TMZ.com and on social media show Black, 24, posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out. Black is among several people involved in the fight before shots rang out, sending everyone running for cover.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records has not been returned.

***

It isn’t every day that Katy Perry calls someone a superstar.

However, in a promotional video for the upcoming season of “American Idol,” Perry used that word to describe Salisbury, Md., native Jeremiah “Jay” Copeland.

Copeland will compete in the 20th season of the singing competition television series.

In the promo video, Copeland belted out the words to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” His performance elicited cheers and goosebumps from judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

On Dec. 27, Copeland took to Facebook to announce that he would appear on the show.

Copeland will make his reality TV debut on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.