Personalities

Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.

William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking her 70-year reign.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.

***

Alec Baldwin knows he and wife Hilaria have a lot of kids — but that isn’t stopping them.

The “30 Rock” star finally explained why on Thursday with the help of his youngest daughter, María Lucía Victoria, who will be displaced as the baby of the family when the Baldwins welcome their seventh child in the fall.

“People ask why. This is why,” the 64-year-old wrote, sharing a video of the baby squealing, giggling and flashing a toothy grin. “Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

The “Boss Baby” actor wed Hilaria in 2012 and they’ve had six kids since: two daughters and four sons ranging in age from 13 months to 8 years old.

Baldwin’s bit of social media joy perhaps served as a welcome reprieve from scandalous headlines swirling around his wife and sobering developments in the Emmy winner’s “Rust” shooting saga. In October, Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of the low-budget film “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.