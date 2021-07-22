Personalities

Billie Eilish is bringing Los Angeles — and her music — to the world. The 19-year-old LA native will launch “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” a “concert experience” on Sept. 3, Disney+ announced Thursday.

The special, filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, will include every song from Eilish’s upcoming “Happier Than Ever” album, backed by her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell. The special, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, “will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” according to Disney.

“Renegades,” the podcast collaboration between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen has been repurposed and will be released as a book this fall.