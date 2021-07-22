Personalities

Billie Eilish is bringing Los Angeles — and her music — to the world. The 19-year-old LA native will launch “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” a “concert experience” on Sept. 3, Disney+ announced Thursday.
The special, filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, will include every song from Eilish’s upcoming “Happier Than Ever” album, backed by her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell. The special, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, “will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” according to Disney.
“Renegades,” the podcast collaboration between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen has been repurposed and will be released as a book this fall.
“Renegades: Born in the USA,” the book adaptation, will be released Oct. 26, Penguin Random House announced on Thursday. The 320-page tome will retail for $50 and include introductions by Obama and Springsteen, more than 350 photos and illustrations, and archival material such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s handwritten lyrics and Obama’s annotated speeches.
The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!” Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”
