Personalities

Elliot Page is giving audiences a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes discussions that led to his "Umbrella Academy" character coming forward as transgender.

While appearing Tuesday on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Page discussed how life has changed for them, personally and professionally, since announcing they are trans in December 2020.

"What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel," Page told Meyers. "I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time. "

In March, Netflix and Page confirmed the actor's "Umbrella Academy" character, Viktor Hargreeves, would use he/him pronouns in the upcoming third season of the superhero series.

"I reflect on certain very difficult times in my life and certain struggles and obstacles and all that, and ultimately getting through that — I think it really deepens your empathy," Page told Meyers.

***

Brad Pitt’s participation in an Alcoholics Anonymous group was what helped him get sober following his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, he told GQ in the magazine’s August cover story.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” the 58-year-old Oscar winner said about his 18-month experience in Alcoholics Anonymous.

But the actor had some initial trepidation, given the horror stories he’d seen play out online involving those in AA.

“I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts,” said Pitt. “And that’s just atrocious to me.”

He said his going cold turkey with smoking as a consequence of being unable to smoke in moderation.

While Pitt left much to be desired insofar as the specifics of his career trajectory — current producing projects aside — the actor did reveal he feels like he’s “on my last leg.”