Personalities

Former “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken announced Monday he’s running for Congress again in North Carolina, this time seeking to succeed the retiring U.S. Rep. David Price.
In a video announcing his bid in the 6th District, Aiken said he’s joining the already crowded field for the Democratic primary, which has been delayed from March to mid-May due to litigation.
Aiken, 43, has had a career in music, theater and reality shows — in addition to political and social activism — since finishing second to Ruben Studdard on the TV singing contest in 2003.
“Hey, folks. It’s been awhile. Now, I know I look a little different these days, but we’ve met before,” he said in the video.
Aiken won the Democratic nomination for a largely rural congressional district in 2014, edging former state Commerce Secretary Keith Crisco. But he lost in the general election to then-Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers, receiving 41% of the vote.
While that district was comfortably Republican, the proposed 6th District that Aiken is running in is overwhelmingly Democratic.
Aiken, who grew up in North Carolina and now lives in the Raleigh area, said he’d work to promote inclusion, provide free, high-quality health care and fight climate change.
He would be the first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress from the South if he wins in November.
***
Savannah Guthrie filmed the “Today” show remotely Monday after a positive COVID-19 test.
“We’re trading places,” Guthrie, 50, said to co-host Hoda Kotb. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”
Guthrie retweeted a video of her exchange with Kotb and declared she was “feeling fine” and would return to the studio soon.
Guthrie is fully vaccinated and boosted. She received her first vaccine dose for a segment on “Today” in 2021.
— From wire reports