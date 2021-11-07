Personalities

Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.
“It’s not uncommon to see a lot of crowding and raging or complete wild behavior at a Travis Scott show,” said HipHopDX editor-in-chief Trent Clark, who has gone to several of his shows.
But on Friday night, at least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 died after a crowd surge at the Grammy-nominated rapper’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.
In a Saturday tweet, Scott said he was “devastated” and pledged to work “to heal and support the families in need.”
Tragedies like this have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter an Ohio concert by The Who. At a soccer stadium in England, a crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. But Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone, thinks the rapper will get a “hard second look.”
Scott was arrested in 2017 after he urged fans to rush the stage at a concert in Arkansas, leaving several hurt. After a 2015 incident at Lollapalooza in Chicago, he was sentenced to a year of court supervision after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges.
***
“Eternals,” an effort to expand the Marvel superhero universe starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, arrived in theaters with about $71 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to estimates.
For Marvel, the launch constituted a bump in the road. It’s the first in the Marvel “cinematic universe” to rank “rotten” in Rotten Tomatoes’ aggregate critic score, with only 47% of reviews considered positive. Audiences also gave it a “B” CinemaScore — a lower grade than any previous MCU entry.
From the start, “Eternals” was a less charted direction for Marvel. By enlisting Chloé Zhao, the comic-book factory tapped a lauded filmmaker more associated with arthouse realism than computer-generated spectacle. The story, too, introduces a lesser-known alien class of superheroes, whose existence spans all of human history.
— From wire reports