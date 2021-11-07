Personalities

Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.

“It’s not uncommon to see a lot of crowding and raging or complete wild behavior at a Travis Scott show,” said HipHopDX editor-in-chief Trent Clark, who has gone to several of his shows.

But on Friday night, at least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 died after a crowd surge at the Grammy-nominated rapper’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.

In a Saturday tweet, Scott said he was “devastated” and pledged to work “to heal and support the families in need.”

Tragedies like this have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter an Ohio concert by The Who. At a soccer stadium in England, a crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. But Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone, thinks the rapper will get a “hard second look.”