Personalities

Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper said one of his funds accepted a $1.2 million donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden in 2013.

The Sunday Times reported the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund received the money from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. Both are half brothers of the former al-Qaida leader who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation. Charles’ Clarence House office disputed that but confirmed the donation had been made. It said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity’s trustees, not the prince, and “thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.”

***

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music in 1997, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance at the Opry on Saturday to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being a member.

“Here we are at home again,” Mandrell said in an interview backstage at the Opry House before the long-running radio and TV program. “50 years. Not everybody gets that blessing.”