Personalities

Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.

Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, Ill., where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner, Chloe Mendel. He made the announcement in a video posted on Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan said in the video. “It’s very close to our hearts and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

He said the show will feature several special guests. So far, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano have been named.

The show will be streamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page. There will be a link for viewers to donate.

***

Cyndi Lauper’s son, Declyn Lauper, was arrested in Manhattan when police said they found him sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen car.

Police noticed the illegally double-parked 2014 Mercedes Benz C350 at West 140th Street and Broadway in Hamilton Heights at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Upon a computer check, they determined the vehicle was stolen, police said.

The 24-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Lauper is the only child of his Grammy Award-winning mom and her husband, David Thornton. He raps under the name Dex Lauper.

Declyn Lauper shared a photo of him and his mother in an Instagram story.

“Say what you want about me but keep my mother’s name out your mouth,” he wrote. “I couldn’t have asked God for a better mother.”