Personalities

Two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug, 3, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5.
Lady Gaga and Bennett collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album and their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”
Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. Promoters say the August concerts will be Bennett’s last New York performances of his career.
Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.
Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage.
Although Prince William’s tweets made international news after the Euro 2020 soccer championships, his brother, Prince Harry, is on a mission to craft his own narrative, one far longer than 280 characters.
Backed by Penguin Random House, the younger prince will publish a memoir , tentatively planned for release in late 2022. The memoir will be released globally, offering an inside look at Harry’s life in the public eye from childhood to fatherhood.
“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. … I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said in a statement from the publisher Monday.
