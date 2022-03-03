Lady Gaga is among several singers and musicians whose names were added Thursday to the list of people and businesses with unclaimed property in Massachusetts, according to the state treasurer’s office.

Pharrell Williams, Yo Yo Ma, Steven Tyler, Megan Trainor and Susan Tedeschi are also on the list, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said.

“Put on your poker face and declare what is rightfully yours,” Goldberg said. “Reach for your telephone and give us a call today to begin the claims process.”

More than 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars belonging to individuals and businesses, including Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — were added to the list, which is updated every six months.

Last year, the treasurer’s office processed more than 113,000 claims and returned more than $174 million in property to the rightful owners.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of safe deposit boxes. They are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

The new list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property of more than $100.

***

Countries are snapping up the rights to “Servant of the People” — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian president, as the Ukrainian president.

Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Goloborodko sets about running the country while eschewing the perks of being leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.