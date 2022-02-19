Personalities

Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Arlington, Vt. — a farmhouse and acreage.

The historic farmhouse, built before 1800, and a guest cottage rest on “50-something acres” and the property is “just gorgeous,” Faith Rhodes, principal broker and owner of Rhodes Real Estate, told the Bennington Banner.

Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, drew media interest when they visited last fall after a gun the actor was holding discharged on a New Mexico movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin contends it was a tragic accident. The film’s director was injured.

Last week, Hutchins’ family sued Baldwin, alleging “callous” disregard of safety complaints on the set of the movie “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorney said any claim the actor was reckless is “entirely false.”

The Baldwins have ties to Vermont. Hilaria Baldwin’s grandfather, David Lloyd Thomas Sr., owned a home in Arlington, the newspaper said. He died on March 2, 2020, at age 92.

***

And the “welcome to the Oscars” goes to ... vaccinated nominees.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly requiring guests and nominees attending the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27 to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and at least two negative PCR tests. Presenters and performers won’t be required to do the same, but they will have to be tested.

For this year’s COVID-conscious ceremony, the Academy is inviting 2,500 guests to the Dolby, which normally sits around 3,300 people.

The announcement comes just a week after it was reported that the Academy had decided that guests wouldn’t be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the ceremony — just a negative COVID test.

The 94th Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Last year’s ceremony was held at a Los Angeles train station.