Personalities

Now that her conservatorship is out of sight, Britney Spears is giving fans a sign that she wants to record music again.

On Saturday, the pop musician posted an Instagram video of herself singing an alternate rendition of her 1998 classic “...Baby One More Time,” featuring intricate vocal riffs and an expletive that was not included in the track’s original chorus.

In the caption of the video, filmed at her home, Spears explained that she has long desired to record her own take on the beloved song with music producers that “actually work for” her, but was denied the opportunity to do so under her 13-year conservatorship. The Grammy winner has been enjoying her newfound freedom since a Los Angeles judge terminated the legal arrangement in November.

In recent months, Spears has been busy living her best post-conservatorship life by moving into a new home and marrying her longtime partner, Sam Asghari, at a star-studded ceremony in Thousand Oaks. In April, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together but later revealed with “deepest sadness” that Spears had suffered a miscarriage.

******

Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter, has entered the Shady business.

The 26-year-old social media influencer has launched a weekly podcast, “Just a Little Shady,” the title of which references Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady. The first episode premiered Friday.

“I want this to be a place where I can share more about my life, talk about things I’ve never talked about, ” she says at the top of the first episode. She also promises “hot takes on current events.”

She’s joined by childhood friend Brittany Ednie.

The podcast has more than 21,000 subscribers on YouTube and 52,000 followers on Instagram, and the first episode, titled “It’s a Double Entendre,” has more than 50,000 views on YouTube. It is also available on Spotify.