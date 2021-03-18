Personalities

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has a message for Robert Aaron Long, the man who admitted to fatally shooting eight people — including six women of Asian descent — at Atlanta-area spas and blamed the violence on a “sexual addiction.”
“You killed six Asian people,” Noah said Wednesday. “ If there’s anyone who’s racist, it’s a [expletive] who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words.”
Noah also criticized Atlanta police for furthering Long’s narrative that the attacks stemmed from a sexual addiction and claiming that the shootings “did not appear to be” motivated by racism.
“’It was a bad day for him,’” Noah said, quoting Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker’s statements on Long. “For him? ... No, yesterday was a bad day for the people who lost their lives. ”
Noah is among several entertainment luminaries who have condemned the rise in anti-Asian violence and urged authorities to recognize the Atlanta attacks as a hate crime.
Britney Spears wants a judge to solidify the role of her day-to-day care manager Jodi Montgomery, her lawyer said Wednesday, marking the singer’s latest move to have more say in her conservatorship.
Montgomery stepped in as temporary conservator of Spears’ person in 2019 after the pop star’s dad, James Spears, took a leave of absence for personal health reasons.
Spears’ lawyer Samuel Ingham said at a brief court hearing Wednesday that he plans to file a petition on Spears’ behalf asking the court to appoint Montgomery as “permanent conservator of the person,” a minute order said. He’s due to argue the petition April 27, the order said.
The “Toxic” singer, 39, has been under a two-part conservatorship for more than a decade. Montgomery currently oversees her personal affairs while James Spears oversees her finances. Ingham previously said Spears won’t return to the stage until her dad is no longer involved in her estate.
