Personalities

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has a message for Robert Aaron Long, the man who admitted to fatally shooting eight people — including six women of Asian descent — at Atlanta-area spas and blamed the violence on a “sexual addiction.”

“You killed six Asian people,” Noah said Wednesday. “ If there’s anyone who’s racist, it’s a [expletive] who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words.”

Noah also criticized Atlanta police for furthering Long’s narrative that the attacks stemmed from a sexual addiction and claiming that the shootings “did not appear to be” motivated by racism.

“’It was a bad day for him,’” Noah said, quoting Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker’s statements on Long. “For him? ... No, yesterday was a bad day for the people who lost their lives. ”

Noah is among several entertainment luminaries who have condemned the rise in anti-Asian violence and urged authorities to recognize the Atlanta attacks as a hate crime.

***