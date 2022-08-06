Personalities

Marcus Eliason, an international journalist whose insightful reporting, sparkling prose and skillful editing graced Associated Press news wires for almost a half-century, has died. He was 75.

Eliason, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, developed pneumonia last week at a nursing home and died on Friday in a New York hospital, his family said.

From Israel and the 1967 Six-Day War to apartheid-era South Africa and on to Afghan battlegrounds, bloody Belfast, the Iron Curtain’s fall, the handover of Hong Kong and countless other datelines and stories, Eliason witnessed and reported on some of the great world events of the 20th century’s final decades. And when that century drew to a close, it was the Eliason touch that greeted the new one.

“From East to West and North to South, the world welcomed the new millennium in a shimmering tapestry of song and light that rippled around the globe,” he led off AP’s main article on Jan. 1, 2000.

Eliason, who retired in 2014 as chief editor for international feature stories, is survived by his wife, Eva; a daughter, Avital, of Tel Aviv, Israel; and a son, David, of New York. He will be buried in Kadima, Israel.

***

James Franco is working his way back into the spotlight.

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated “127 Hours” star — who has largely been out of the spotlight since 2018 when he was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations by five women, including four of his students — will portray Fidel Castro in “Alina of Cuba,” Variety reports.

The indie project will center on the life of Alina Fernandez, played by Ana Villafane, the illegitimate daughter of the Cuban revolutionary and his critic, according to the outlet. The film, on which Fernandez is a consultant, is expected to start filming later this month in Colombia, according to Variety.

Last month, it was announced that Franco would have a role in Billie August’s post-war film, “Me, You,” due out next year.