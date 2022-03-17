Personalities

The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a “substantial” sum to Princess Diana’s private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.

The U.K.’s national broadcaster said it acknowledged that “serious harm” was caused to Patrick Jephson by the circumstances in which the 1995 interview, conducted by BBC journalist Martin Bashir, was obtained.

Jephson said he would donate his settlement to a children’s hospice in Diana’s memory.

The 1995 interview, in which Diana discussed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles — famously saying “There were three of us in this marriage” in reference to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles — was watched by 23 million people in Britain and sent shock waves through the monarchy.

***

Chaka Khan, Stephen Stills, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter and Beck will be among those performing in tribute to Joni Mitchell when the 78-year-old is honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy.

The academy announced the latest additions to the lineup Thursday for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Las Vegas on April 1, two days before the Grammy Awards.

Other performers announced Thursday include Lauren Daigle, Angélique Kidjo, Allison Russell and St. Vincent. They’ll join previously announced performers Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Herbie Hancock, Leon Bridges, Pentatonix, Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton.

***

Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn’t “earned that right.”

The hall’s foundation said Thursday that, in effect, it is up to its 1,200 general ballot voters to decide if Parton is elected. She had no immediate comment.