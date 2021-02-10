Personalities

Bruce Springsteen, whose already-high profile shot even higher Sunday with his “The Middle” Super Bowl ad for Jeep, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in a New Jersey recreation area last November.
The “Thunder Road” rocker, 71, was hit with three citations during his Nov. 14, 2020, arrest, for suspicion of DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, a National Parks Service spokeswoman told The Times. Springsteen was “cooperative” during the process, she said via email.
The Boss has a court date in the next few weeks, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest Wednesday. It was unclear why the news was revealed only now.
Springsteen was pulled over that November Saturday in Gateway National Recreation Area near Sandy Hook, N.J. In addition to its Sandy Hook property, the 27,000-acre park includes two “units” in New York’s Staten Island and Jamaica Bay that comprise various historical spots.
Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa live mainly on a 400-acre horse farm in Colts Neck, N.J., to the southwest of the park’s Sandy Hook Unit. It’s just east of Freehold, N.J., where Springsteen spent his childhood.
***
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.
Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.
Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.
— From wire reports