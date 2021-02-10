Personalities

Bruce Springsteen, whose already-high profile shot even higher Sunday with his “The Middle” Super Bowl ad for Jeep, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in a New Jersey recreation area last November.

The “Thunder Road” rocker, 71, was hit with three citations during his Nov. 14, 2020, arrest, for suspicion of DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, a National Parks Service spokeswoman told The Times. Springsteen was “cooperative” during the process, she said via email.

The Boss has a court date in the next few weeks, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest Wednesday. It was unclear why the news was revealed only now.

Springsteen was pulled over that November Saturday in Gateway National Recreation Area near Sandy Hook, N.J. In addition to its Sandy Hook property, the 27,000-acre park includes two “units” in New York’s Staten Island and Jamaica Bay that comprise various historical spots.

Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa live mainly on a 400-acre horse farm in Colts Neck, N.J., to the southwest of the park’s Sandy Hook Unit. It’s just east of Freehold, N.J., where Springsteen spent his childhood.

