Personalities

Those at the forefront of the U.K.’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine joined Queen guitarist Brian May and fashion designer Mary Quant on the country’s New Year’s Honors list.

Artists, community leaders and members of England’s award-winning women’s soccer team were also among the more than 1,100 people included in this year’s list, the first to be signed off by King Charles III.

May, who is also an animal welfare campaigner, was appointed a knight bachelor for his services to music and charity. The guitarist, who also holds a doctorate in astrophysics, said he regarded his new title as “a kind of commission to do the things one would expect a knight to do — to fight for justice, to fight for people who don’t have any voice.”

Quant, the 92-year-old designer best known for popularizing the miniskirt during the 1960s, received the U.K.’s top honor for her services to fashion. Quant’s appointment to the Order of the Companions of Honor, a special status held by no more than 65 people at any one time, came seven years after she was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — in recognition of her designs.

***

A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies Friday in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit last month.

Stacey Pinkerton says she was a 21-year-old flight attendant and model that year when she claims Cosby drugged her at a restaurant in Illinois and took her back to a hotel room in Chicago. The lawsuit alleges Cosby “engaged in forced sexual intercourse” with her while she was incapacitated from the drugs.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned. Last year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.