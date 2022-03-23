Personalities

The Oscars know it’s best to “Be Alive” and “No Time To Die.”

Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra, four of the five nominees for best original song, will perform their nominated songs at the Oscars on Sunday.

Late Monday, reports leaked that Beyonce would be performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard” as part of the ceremony.

Eilish and her brother, Finneas, will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name; McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” and Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”

While the smash hit from “Encanto,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” was not nominated for an Oscar, it will also be performed during the ceremony.

The Oscars, with “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler in attendance, will be televised at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

***

Pamela Anderson is ready to take center stage.

The actor and model said she feels “great” during rehearsals as she nears her Broadway debut in “Chicago” next month. Anderson will star as the dancer-turned-murderer Roxie Hart in the long-running musical.

The Canadian-born Anderson, 54, said she’s in her second week of rehearsals in New York and is embracing the challenge of starring on stage.

“It’s just unbelievable that anyone even offered me this kind of role, so I’m gonna give it all I have. I’m not gonna let myself down. Not gonna let my family down,” Anderson said on “Good Morning America.”

“This is serious singing and dancing and choreography, and I’m just soaking it up like a sponge,” Anderson said.

“Chicago” is Broadway’s longest-running musical, having played since the show was revived in 1996. It originally debuted on Broadway in 1975. Anderson’s final show is set to take place on June 5