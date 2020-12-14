Personalities

A federal appeals court panel sided with Michael Jackson’s estate Monday and said HBO must arbitrate a dispute over its Emmy-winning 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

The estate sued HBO for $100 million in March 2019, saying the film violated a broad non-disparagement provision included in a 1992 deal to air Jackson’s “Live in Bucharest” concert from his “Dangerous” tour.

The decision Monday from the 9th Circuit rejected the appeal and said arbitration should decide whether or not the estate’s claims deserve a remedy.

The court found that the 1992 contract included “ confidentiality provisions explicitly restraining HBO ‘either during or after HBO’s contact’ with Jackson from disclosing ‘any information relating to … [his] personal life.’”

The estate took issue with “Leaving Neverland” claiming Jackson abused children on his “Dangerous” tour and with the use of footage from “Live in Bucharest.”

HBO can appeal the ruling to the full 9th Circuit.

“Leaving Neverland” tells the story of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two former child performers who say Jackson groomed and sexually abused them as minors.

