Personalities

George Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary and the former Beatles’ son thinks a new remixed collection might make the perfect post-pandemic soundtrack.

“I think that the message of this record is more ready to be received now than it was when it first came out,” said Dhani Harrison. “The message is clearer and now it’s sonically clearer. This is a really important bit of music.”

The original collection was audacious for its time — the first triple studio album in rock history, a virtual flurry of vinyl. The anniversary editions out this week contain eight LPs (or five CDs) plus a Blu-ray audio disc, with the remixed album, demos, outtakes and jams.

There are reprinted archival notes, track annotations, photos and memorabilia. But first is the music, which Rolling Stone lists among the 500 greatest albums of all time.

“We’re not trying to make it sound modern,” said triple Grammy Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks. “I’m not trying to put any sort of stamp on it. We are very respectful to the mixes that were there and follow them as much as possible.

