Personalities

Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.”

Her mom, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.

McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show’s “conservative” chair.

***

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone surgery for a brain tumor.

Tilson Thomas’ spokeswoman, Constance Shuman, said Friday that the 76-year-old conductor had surgery at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, and that it was successful.