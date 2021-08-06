Personalities

Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.”
Her mom, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.
McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.
Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”
ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show’s “conservative” chair.
***
Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone surgery for a brain tumor.
Tilson Thomas’ spokeswoman, Constance Shuman, said Friday that the 76-year-old conductor had surgery at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, and that it was successful.
“He is now embarking on a course of therapy for the next several months which necessitates curtailing his public appearances through the end of October,” Shuman said. The medical team is exploring all possible treatment options, she said.
***
The rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes was well aware that he hit her, fleeing to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix a sideview mirror, authorities said Friday.
Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Boyd, 26, was released under strict supervision following a court appearance on Friday. There was no immediate response to a message left with his attorney.
Banes was struck in early June and was hospitalized. She died on July 14 at age 65.
