Personalities

Dave Chappelle and “Saturday Night Live” got binged.
In YouTube’s list of top-trending videos of 2020, the stand-up comedian and the long-running variety series claimed the two top spots. In a wild year marked by the presidential election, social unrest and the COVID-19 outbreak, the top videos touched upon these subjects.
The No. 1 video of 2020 is Dave Chappelle’s “8:46,” a stand-up special filmed in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Slotting at No. 2 is the cold opening of the premiere episode of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live.”
Featuring Jim Carrey as former vice president Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Donald Trump, the sketch parodied the two politicians’ first presidential debate prior to Trump’s COVID-19 infection admission.
***
Forget the parkas and gloves; the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is coming down from the mountain and straight to your living room.
Organizers on Wednesday said that this year, they will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven-day event. There will also be some socially distanced screenings around the country. The festival, normally held in Park City, Utah, has been preparing for various scenarios during the pandemic.
Festival director Tabitha Jackson said that this model “gives us the opportunity to reach new audiences, safely, where they are.”
***
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but Mariah Carey is already orchestrating her dinner menu.
“I do my father’s linguini with white clam sauce every Christmas Eve,” says the legendary singer. “Then we do that traditional, more-of-a-Southern-style Christmas dinner.”
“I do so with the help of several sous chefs,” Carey said with a laugh, before noting like many families around the world, she’ll scale back Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— From wire reports