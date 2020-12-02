Personalities

Dave Chappelle and “Saturday Night Live” got binged.

In YouTube’s list of top-trending videos of 2020, the stand-up comedian and the long-running variety series claimed the two top spots. In a wild year marked by the presidential election, social unrest and the COVID-19 outbreak, the top videos touched upon these subjects.

The No. 1 video of 2020 is Dave Chappelle’s “8:46,” a stand-up special filmed in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Slotting at No. 2 is the cold opening of the premiere episode of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live.”

Featuring Jim Carrey as former vice president Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Donald Trump, the sketch parodied the two politicians’ first presidential debate prior to Trump’s COVID-19 infection admission.

