Personalities

Rihanna issued an apology to the Muslim community on Tuesday after being criticized for using a song that sampled a recitation from Islam’s sacred hadith for her 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show last week.

The artist-turned-designer, whose lingerie show was initially praised for its inclusivity, was called out by several Muslim fans for disrespecting the religion.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,” Rihanna wrote in her Instagram Stories. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

Models clad in Rihanna’s colorful lingerie walked the catwalk and danced to “Doom,” a 2017 EDM song by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, during a segment of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show. The remix was called out in the past and reignited backlash for being sexualized in the fashion show.

In Islam, it is considered haram, or forbidden, to use Allah’s name, the words of the Quran or the prophet Muhammad impolitely. The hadith is a record of Muhammad’s words and actions.

