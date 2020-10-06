Personalities

Rihanna issued an apology to the Muslim community on Tuesday after being criticized for using a song that sampled a recitation from Islam’s sacred hadith for her 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show last week.
The artist-turned-designer, whose lingerie show was initially praised for its inclusivity, was called out by several Muslim fans for disrespecting the religion.
“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,” Rihanna wrote in her Instagram Stories. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”
Models clad in Rihanna’s colorful lingerie walked the catwalk and danced to “Doom,” a 2017 EDM song by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, during a segment of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show. The remix was called out in the past and reignited backlash for being sexualized in the fashion show.
In Islam, it is considered haram, or forbidden, to use Allah’s name, the words of the Quran or the prophet Muhammad impolitely. The hadith is a record of Muhammad’s words and actions.
Susan Page, the longtime Washington bureau chief for USA Today, will be in charge of keeping the candidates in line at the vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, where Vice President Mike Pence will face off against Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
Page, 69, is a veteran White House reporter, who has covered six administrations and 11 national campaigns. She is the first print reporter to handle a televised presidential or vice presidential debate since 1976.
Page, a native of Kansas, is often booked as a panelist on the Beltway-based roundtable shows such as NBC’s “Meet the Press.” In 2020, she has appeared seven times on PBS’ “Washington Week,” twice on “Fox News Sunday” and twice on “Face the Nation.”
She recently became a bestselling author, with her 2019 biography of former First Lady Barbara Bush, “The Matriarch.”
— From wire reports