Personalities

A man charged in the slaying of Jam Master Jay once filmed a brazen rap video in front of a street mural commemorating the beloved Run-DMC member, prosecutors say in court papers opposing the defendant’s release on bail.

The amateur video was one of several instances when Karl Jordan Jr. proved himself a danger to the community by openly bragging about dealing drugs and possessing guns following Jay’s 2002 death, the documents say. It features Jordan rapping a song titled “Silver Spoon” in front of the mural in Queens.

In 2020, authorities announced they had solved the killing of Jay, one of New York City’s most enduring mysteries, alleging that Jordan and another man, Ronald Washington, had ambushed him over a cocaine deal gone bad.

If convicted, Jordan faces a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

Kate Middleton met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit by the Duchess of Cambridge to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development.

Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — who were jealous she got to visit the Lego Foundation.

On Twitter, the royal said that Tuesday “was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark.”

She said that on Wednesday the focus was on children’s mental health and wellbeing.

In 2011, Kate visited the UNICEF Supply Division Center in Copenhager with her husband, Prince William.