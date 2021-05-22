Personalities

Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.”
In the rambling ad that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa and the models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.”
Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for. “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” she wrote.
Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages, including the singer Zayn, Roger Waters, The Weeknd and Mark Ruffalo.
Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s brother.
***
Fallout from an investigation into the BBC’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana continues to reverberate throughout the United Kingdom.
On Saturday, Tony Hall, who was the broadcaster’s director of news at the time of the explosive tell-all with the late Princess of Wales, announced he was stepping down from his role as board chairman of Britain’s National Gallery.
His decision to resign from the high-profile position at one of the world’s most prestigious art museums comes as the BBC grapples with a torrent of criticism over its handling of an internal investigation into the now-infamous interview.
Last week, an investigation into the blockbuster “BBC Panorama” interview concluded that Martin Bashir, who was at the time a young and mostly unknown journalist, used false documents and pretenses to score the interview with one of the world’s best known people.
— From wire reports