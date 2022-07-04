Personalities

Amber Heard’s lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the $10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, arguing that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.

In post-trial motions filed Friday, Heard’s attorneys call the jury’s June 1 award of $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages to Depp “excessive” and “indefensible.” They ask the judge to set aside the verdict and dismiss Depp’s lawsuit or order a new trial. Immediately after the verdict, the judge reduced the compensatory damages to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard’s lawyers also ask the judge to investigate “potential improper juror service,” alleging that one of the jurors who was chosen to serve was listed as being born in 1945 in documents given to the attorneys before the jury selection process, but is listed as being born in 1970 in publicly available information.

“This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury,” Heard’s lawyers said in their motion.

***

It wasn’t exactly Willis Reed limping onto the court before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals and inspiring his New York Knicks to a championship-clinching win, but a hobbled Joey “Jaws” Chestnut overcame adversity Monday to claim his record 15th title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest.

Chestnut, who arrived at the event on crutches with his lower right leg in a cast, downed 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. That was 13 fewer than the record 76 he crushed last year, but more than enough for the 38-year-old to hold off his closest competition, Geoffrey Esper, who finished with 47 ½. Miki Sudo won her eighth women’s title earlier in the day.

“It hurts when I walk, but I can stand and I can eat,” Chestnut, who recently injured a tendon in his leg while running, told ESPN before the contest.